Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Stock Performance
ISIG opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.89.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
