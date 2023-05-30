Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

ISIG opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

