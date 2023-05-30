Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Position Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Integer were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Integer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Integer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Integer by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

