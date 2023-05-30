Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:IDN opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.62. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

