Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) rose 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IFSPF. CIBC cut their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Interfor Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corp. engages in the business of producing and selling lumber, timber, and other wood products. It operates sawmills in Washington, Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana; and value-added remanufacturing plant. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Featured Stories

