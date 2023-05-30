Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.
