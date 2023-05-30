Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

About Inuvo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 179,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.