Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

