Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 11,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Get Invesco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Invesco by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 78,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after buying an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.