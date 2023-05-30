Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Stake Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,910 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFS opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $271.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

