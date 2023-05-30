iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 119,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 239,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

