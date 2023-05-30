iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM – Get Rating) were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 154,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 247,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.
iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72.
