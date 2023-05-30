iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 289,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDN. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $894,000.

