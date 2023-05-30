iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. 136,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 190.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 257,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 126,212 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.