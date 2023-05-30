iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stock Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 507,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,583,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

