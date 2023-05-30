iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,521,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 939,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after buying an additional 796,528 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.