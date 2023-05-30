iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

