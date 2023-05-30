J. M. Smucker (SJM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $146.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.81. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

