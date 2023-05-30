JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 773.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,078 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 506.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5,148.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $493,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $493,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.