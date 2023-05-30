JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,316,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,407,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 54,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter.

BBCA stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

