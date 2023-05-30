JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. 26,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $257,000.

