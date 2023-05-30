Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of KRG opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 647.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,201.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.