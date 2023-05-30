KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 359,098 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock valued at $632,325,601. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

