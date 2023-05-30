Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 4,853 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.