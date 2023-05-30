Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,793 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,862 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,497,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,183 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 800,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

