Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,860 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lilium were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LILM. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,388,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Lilium by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
