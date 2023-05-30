Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

