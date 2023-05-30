Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,328.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,321.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,322.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56.

In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Markel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Markel by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Markel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,509,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

