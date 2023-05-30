MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,060,000 after buying an additional 161,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,870,000 after buying an additional 173,826 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after buying an additional 194,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

