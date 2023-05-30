MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ) Shares Up 1.1%

MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.21 and last traded at $73.21. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.
MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (MJJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.