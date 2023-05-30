Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 58,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,421,054 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,539,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 82,491 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $332.89 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $333.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.