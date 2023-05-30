Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 171 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 890,518.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 195,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.4 %

HUBG stock opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.21.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

