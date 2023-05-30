Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 176 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,269,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

SJW Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.