Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,494 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.2 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.