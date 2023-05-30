Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,073 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at $38,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 237.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.