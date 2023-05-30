Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,041,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,659,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

