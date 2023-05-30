Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NETGEAR by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NETGEAR by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $37,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares in the company, valued at $802,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $37,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,624 shares of company stock valued at $188,326. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.