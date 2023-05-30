Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGEE opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

