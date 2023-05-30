Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.