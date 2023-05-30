Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 3,868 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $184,658.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,706.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,461 shares of company stock worth $3,523,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

See Also

