Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.