Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 173.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

