Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 103,210 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 265.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,210 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,843 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,974,000 after buying an additional 273,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

BBBY opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.