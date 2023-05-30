Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,143 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in California Resources were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

California Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CRC opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

