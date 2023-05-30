Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 447 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth $593,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $84.03 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.09.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

