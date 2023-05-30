Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,901 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1,017.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,346,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,852,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HP shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

