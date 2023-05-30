Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 205.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weatherford International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Weatherford International

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Featured Articles

