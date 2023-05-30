Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 11,410 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AAN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Aaron’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AAN stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

