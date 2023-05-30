Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 191.5% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,561,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also

