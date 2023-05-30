Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $184.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $195.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,271,711. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

