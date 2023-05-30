Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after purchasing an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,398,000 after buying an additional 308,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mattel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,658,000 after buying an additional 783,032 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,415,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,329,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.44. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Further Reading

