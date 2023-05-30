Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $279,000 Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,257,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

